URBANA. Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois veterans now have an opportunity to receive utility bill grants and assistance at Ameren Illinois’ outreach event.

The event will take place at Urbana’s Veterans of Foreign Wars from 2-4 p.m. June 30. The first 100 attendees will receive a free storm preparedness kit. Veterans can apply for the Ameren Illinois Military Support Program, which offers a $100 energy grant. Customer service staff will answer questions about energy bills.

Joe Solari, vice president of customer experience for Ameren Illinois, said the company hopes to provide disabled veterans with additional financial flexibility to cover other essentials.

“Ameren Illinois has a long tradition of supporting our nation’s military,” Solari said. “We are proud to serve those who serve our country by offering a variety of programs and benefits to active-duty members of the military and veterans.”