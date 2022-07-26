COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Worrying about your energy bills? Ameren has a solution.

Ameren Illinois is holding the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Summer Supplemental Benefit program. It will provide $12 million bill payment relief to 66,000 customers.

Ameren officials said inflation and supply constraints led to an energy shortage. The increasing supply cost resulted in a significant rise in monthly bill amounts that officials said Ameren did not benefit from.

“The combination of higher electricity supply prices and hotter temperatures are making it a challenging summer for our customers, particularly those on fixed incomes,” Joe Solari, the vice president of Ameren Illinois customer experience, said. “We were glad to partner with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity and our state LIHEAP agencies to help support our customers in need.”

Besides the new aid, households who originally enrolled in the state LIHEAP program between last September and July also received a credit of up to $200.

A new round of assistance will begin on September 1. Applicants can find their local agencies online. Ameren reminded customers that the special terms for establishing repayments are available till July 31.