Ameren Illinois helps city switch nearly 2,000 streetlights to LEDs

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — There are nearly 2,000 streetlights being replaced with LEDs in Danville.

Ameren Illinois officials said the streetlights being replaced are currently sodium vapor, mercury and metal halide lights. The switch is to help the community save energy.

Crews will start the replacement process early this month and it should wrap up by the end of June, according to Ameren officials.

Danville Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr. said the new streetlights will be “more cost efficient, environmentally-friendly and will last three times longer than the old technology. This is a win-win for the City.”

Officials said not only will the switch save money, it will also improve nighttime visibility and cut carbon emissions.