CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Many Ameren Illinois customers in the Champaign area will see new energy upgrades throughout the spring and fall.

Ameren Illinois said they plan to replace steel pipelines and natural gas services with modern, corrosion-resistant polyethylene material, upgrading approximately 4.2 miles of natural gas pipelines from the 1960s. The upgrades will also affect 430 individual customers’ natural gas services.

Work will happen on the west and southwest side of Champaign between Southwind Dr. to Windsor Rd. and from Scottsdale Dr. to S. Mattis Ave. Ameren Illinois said the upgrades cost more than $3 million. All work should be completed by the end of November, weather permitting.

“These proactive steps will ensure the continued safe, reliable delivery of natural gas today while preparing us to meet the future needs of our customers,” said Colby Sawin, Director of Eastern Gas Operations. “Many customers think of Ameren Illinois as an electric company, but we also provide very reliable natural gas service to Champaign-Urbana. We have more than 20 full-time natural gas professionals in Champaign-Urbana who maintain the system, respond to gas leaks, install new services, and perform construction projects.”

Ameren Illinois said that around five miles of pipeline and approximately 460 customers’ gas services were upgraded last year between I-57 and Mattis Ave. from S. William St. to N. Springfield Ave.

They are asking all drivers in work areas to be mindful of crews working, to slow down in the work zone, and pay attention while driving.

“We need everyone’s help when it comes to work zone safety in these neighborhoods and on every route where workers are present,” said Karen Boulanger, Director of Safety for Ameren Illinois. “The signs and cones create their protected work area. Our co-workers want to return home safely at the end of the day.”

Ameren Illinois said a brief interruption of natural gas service is required while switching individual services over to their new services just before the work is completed for projects in progress. They said they will relight natural gas appliances for customers who request this.

Customers who are not home at the time of service interruption can call 1-800-755-5000 to schedule a convenient time for Ameren Illinois to relight natural gas appliances at no charge.