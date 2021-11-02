CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Ameren Illinois officials said a new substation is making its way to the southwest part of town.

In a news release, Ameren leaders said the $9.1 million facility “reduces voltage from large transmission lines so electricity can be distributed [to] homes and businesses.” They continues to say it would increase service reliability and load capacity of the local grid in both Champaign and Bondville.

“Substations do not get a lot of fanfare but they are critical elements in a reliable, resilient energy grid,” said Director of Eastern Region Electric Operations Ron Juarez. “Our southwest Champaign substation is a prototype that will serve as a design model for future substation construction throughout the Ameren Illinois service territory. When we place this substation into service next spring, we’ll have the capability to re-route power from other substations in the area to reduce the duration of outages, and meet demand for reliable energy from growing businesses in the Champaign region.”