Ameren grants BBBS $50,000

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Big Brothers Big Sisters Illinois Association received a significant contribution to help dozens more children be matched with mentors.
Ameren Illinois, through its Ameren Cares program donated $50,000. It means 50 more children will be matched with a Big Brother or Big Sister in seven different agencies around the state.
“Every child has potential but sometimes there are roadblocks in their lives that shadow these possibilities,” said Jeanne Stahlheber, president, Big Brothers Big Sisters Illinois Association. “With the continued support of Ameren Illinois, even more children can start their journey with Big Brothers Big Sisters and see the potential they’ve had all along.”
Studies found at-risk youth who go through programs like this are 46% less likely to use illegal drugs and 52% less likely to skip school. It’s an outlet to give children hope and help them achieve their highest potential.
Seven agencies benefiting from grant:
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Illinois
- Heart of Illinois Big Brothers Big Sisters
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Vermilion County
- Mid-Illinois Big Brothers Big Sisters
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of West Central Illinois
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois