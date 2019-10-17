Ameren grants BBBS $50,000

Big Brothers Big Sisters Board of Directors accept a grant from Gussie Reed, Division Director, Ameren Illinois, which will help seven agencies throughout the state of Illinois provide services to 50 additional children.

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Big Brothers Big Sisters Illinois Association received a significant contribution to help dozens more children be matched with mentors.

Ameren Illinois, through its Ameren Cares program donated $50,000. It means 50 more children will be matched with a Big Brother or Big Sister in seven different agencies around the state.

“Every child has potential but sometimes there are roadblocks in their lives that shadow these possibilities,” said Jeanne Stahlheber, president, Big Brothers Big Sisters Illinois Association. “With the continued support of Ameren Illinois, even more children can start their journey with Big Brothers Big Sisters and see the potential they’ve had all along.”

Studies found at-risk youth who go through programs like this are 46% less likely to use illegal drugs and 52% less likely to skip school. It’s an outlet to give children hope and help them achieve their highest potential.

Seven agencies benefiting from grant: