SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — Ameren officials are sending out a warning to people who are thinking about house projects. They say you should call 8-1-1 to protect not only yourself but your whole neighborhood.

Their campaign is part of National Safe Digging Month. Experts say dialing 8-1-1 before working on any project is the first thing you should do. Ameren Supervisor Jake Duckett said calling the number helps avoid hitting any type of underground utility lines. If you’re not careful…It can lead to gas leaks, injuries and possibly cause fires. Duckett said calling 8-1-1 is the best option because it’s safe, free and it’s the law.

“This time of year, the weather is nice,” Duckett said. “We’re planting gardens, we’re fixing up our landscaping. Sometimes you’ll actually dig down a couple of inches to do that. And it’s important to make sure you get all that marked up beforehand.”

Duckett said customers should call 8-1-1 at least two days in advance. This gives contractors enough time to come and mark the utility lines.