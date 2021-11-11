Ameren crews respond to power outages

UPDATED AT 3:46 P.M.: Ameren’s outage map indicates there are around 660 people still without power in one outage that was caused by a tree. Officials estimate power to be restored at 6:30 p.m..

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Ameren crews are working on a couple power outages in and near Mahomet.

Ameren’s outage map indicates around 960 customers were affected by the outages. Officials said one was caused by tree damage while they are still determining the cause of the other.

There is no word yet on why power will be restored.