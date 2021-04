MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Ameren Illinois and Cornbelt Fire crews were able to get a gas leak fixed earlier Tuesday evening.

It happened along Route 150 in Mahomet. Officials said a young man–who had his learner’s permit–was driving with his parent when he accidentally hit the gas feed to a building.

The smell of gas was pretty strong, according to officials. However, crews were able to get it fixed.

Traffic in the area was affected while repairs were made.