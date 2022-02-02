Ameren calls in crews from Tennessee, opens emergency operations center for winter storm

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Ameren is calling in crews from Tennessee to keep the power on in central Illinois this week. The snow and high winds are causing them to go “all hands on deck.”

The company says their emergency response is going well so far. They’ve handled several outages in Montgomery, Bond and Fayette counties. Approximately 1400 customers between Pana and Nokomis were affected by an outage around 5:30 a.m. due to broken cross arms. Power was restored around noon.

Storm trailers have been sent to high-risk areas to keep supplies and personnel nearby so they can respond quickly in case of outages.

An emergency operations center was opened in Decatur Wednesday morning. It’ll be staffed around the clock to dispatch repair crews and potentially house them for up to three days, if needed.

“That’s really our coordination hub. That operations center is critical to being able to deploy our crews to the areas where they’re most needed,” spokesperson Marcelyn Love said.

Ameren Illinois says to make sure you have emergency supplies ready in case your power goes out, like: flashlights, batteries, candles, matches, blankets, water and non-perishable snacks. In these conditions, downed power lines can also be a threat. To report a downed wire, you can call 800-755-5000.