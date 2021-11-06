Ambulances seen leaving multiple accidents on Route 45

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Route 45 North towards Rantoul is clogged with multiple accidents.

Police started responding to accidents on the road around 7:00 this evening. WCIA crews were on scene and saw multiple ambulances and police.

For one accident, a car hit a guard rail and a truck was in the median. A little farther down the road towards Rantoul, a box truck was rolled over on its side. A section of the road is blocked off at County Road 2800 North and Wheat Avenue.

Multiple ambulances were seen leaving both accidents. This is an active investigation. We will update as we find out more. No word on any injuries.