Ambulance service safe with approved tax levy increase

FARMER CITY — Leaders got some good news in Tuesday’s election. The fire department was asking for a tax levy increase to continue its ambulance service.

It’s contracted out of Champaign. The concern was, if it didn’t pass, they would have to look into getting their own.

It saves them cash in the long run. Fire officials say the average cost is more than $150,000, but if they had to start providing their own service, it would be pricey. They would need paramedics, gear and an ambulance.

It’s something they stopped doing nearly eight years ago. They don’t have all the options of some bigger cities. One is providing its own ambulance service.

“We will get an increase in the tax so that we will be able to afford to continue the service as we have it today.”

Ralph King is a trustee for the Farmer City Fire Department. He says a question on the ballot this election will help the department move forward.

“Whoever we can contract for the best service and price, that’s what we will do. We hope the bids come in good enough that we can maintain through the next year.”

A question the department had before the vote was what they would do if it didn’t pass. One option could have been to run it on its own.

“The people that we have are pretty tapped out as far as time goes.”

It’s costly to start within a volunteer fire department like theirs when they only have one EMT on the team.

“Those people are all paid and trained.”

Having the ambulance in town with its own staff doesn’t just benefit the fire department.

“If we don’t get the increase, then we would probably have to cut back on service somehow.”

King says it was the last thing they wanted to have happen. The money will not be available until next year.

The contract with Arrow, in Champaign, is up in June. They’re currently sending out bids to see which service they’ll choose next.

The vote was across three counties. It passed by 82% in DeWitt, 100% in Piatt and 75% in McLean.