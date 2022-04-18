URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Cities all over the country had to make sudden changes with the pandemic hit in March of 2020.

“With COVID-19 you know there were just so many ways to modify how we did things and change things to meet rapidly changing circumstances,” Diane Marlin, Urbana Mayor, said.

Several of those changes came in the form of emergency declarations and emergency orders. The city of Urbana had nearly 20.

“It helped us maintain city services and still provide a level of service that people needed and wanted, and still respond to the situation we had,” she said.

Now, they’re working to repeal those orders. Emergency order 20-02 deals with the response time and staffing of privately-owned ambulance services, like Advanced Medical Transport.

Before the emergency order, the city and ambulance services had a deal. The services would staff each ambulance with one EMT and at least one advance provider. They would have to respond to certain emergencies within 8 to 12 minutes after they were dispatched. At least 90% of calls had to meet those requirements, or be fined by the city, but the emergency order changed that.

It said the city would not fine them if they couldn’t meet those requirements 90% of the time. That’s because of staffing issues everyone was facing.

“The emergency order just gave them a little bit more leeway if they needed it,” Marlin said.

Marlin said people in the community shouldn’t notice a difference.

“Throughout the pandemic, our first responders, and that includes our ambulance companies, did the very best job they could. When people called 911, there was always someone there,” she said.

The repeal will be discussed at the committee of a whole meeting Monday. Marlin described that as a study session.

If the council decides to move forward, it will be up for a vote at city council next week.