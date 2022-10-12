TERRE HAUTE, IND. (WCIA) — It’s been a year and a half since Amber Oberheim heard similar news.

Oberheim’s husband, Officer Chris Oberheim, was killed in the line of duty in Champaign last year. He began his career with the Decatur Police Department.

Oberheim spent time in Terre Haute, Indiana for the National Law Enforcement Survival Summit. She has responded to the recent shooting involving two Decatur Police officers.

“It’s a slap in the face,” Oberheim said. “The Irony is very thick that Chris’ home department and the people that we love and care about are dealing with yet another insult and injuries that may take a long time to heal.”

Oberheim said she is ready to step up and support them.

Her organization, Peacemaker Project 703, is a sponsor of the National Law Enforcement Survival Summit. It brings together officers and their families to talk about how to cope with the dangers they face every day.

If it wasn’t for the summit, Oberheim said she would be in Decatur right now. She says she is angry the shooting happened, and it’s critical the community supports the police department.

On Wednesday morning, Oberheim received a call from her brother-in-law, a Decatur officer, informing her of the shooting. It brought back her worst nightmare.

Oberheim says hearing the officers are in stable condition brings a sense of peace, something she has not felt in the past 18 months.

This situation is fueling her to continue her mission of advocating for law enforcement families.