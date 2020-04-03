AMBER alert issued for abducted infant

GRANDVIEW, Ill. (WCIA) — Grandview Police and Illinois State Police have issued an AMBER Alert for a one-year old who was abducted in a stolen vehicle Thursday.

Raevynn Thomas was in a a secured car seat when police said Curtis Gibbs, 40, was seen driving off in the vehicle, a silver, 2016 Nissan Pathfinder with Illinois license plate number BL56639 around 8:30 p.m. An employee at Grandview Grocery and Liquor on North Grand Ave. East said a woman stopped in to buy food and was inside the store when Gibbs got into her SUV, backed it up, hit another car, and drove off. He was last seen going eastbound from 2264 North Grand Ave. East.

Raevynn Thomas

Thomas is black with black hair and weighs 25 pounds. She was wearing a pink sleeper with white polka dots.

Gibbs is a black man who is bald and was wearing a dark sweatshirt over a white shirt, black pants, and white shoes.

Anyone with any information should call 911.