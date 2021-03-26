Amber alert issued for abducted baby

ALTON, Ill. (WCIA) — An Amber Alert was issued Friday night after Illinois State Police said a baby was abducted in a stolen vehicle.

Ghyadi Jaber is 3 months old. ISP said he was last seen with by his mother on Spring Street in Alton. Jaber is 24 inches log, weighs 15 pounds and has very short brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a blue Puma onesie with white letters spelling ‘Puma’ on it.

Jaber was in the backseat of a 2001 gold Chevrolet Venture Minivan with Illinois license plate CL84393 when it was stolen. Anyone with any information should call 911 or Illinois State Police.