Amber Alert issued for abducted 4-year-old

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police issued an Amber Alert Monday evening after a 4-year-old boy was abducted around 5:30.

Liam Barbarasa, 4, was abducted from a 7-Eleven in Bridgeview Monday evening.

They said Liam Barbarasa was in a dark blue, 2001 Oldsmobile van outside of a 7-Eleven when an unknown suspect stole the vehicle.

Barbarasa weighs 45 pounds, has blonde hair, blue eyes and was wearing a black jacket, gray pants with a yellow stripe, white socks and no shoes.

The van’s license plate reads L703520, and the vehicle has a U.S. Marine Corps sticker in the back window.

It was last seen around 7:00 p.m. on Chicago’s Southwest Side near Marquette Park.