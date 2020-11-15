Amber Alert canceled after 2-month old infant reportedly abducted by father

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois’ Amber Alert system has deactivated after Sunday’s reported abduction of 2-month-old Noah Delhotal.

The baby was located and is safe.

ORIGINAL POST: PUTNAM COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois’ Amber Alert system has been activated after a reported kidnapping of a child in McNabb.

A release says the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for 2-month-old Noah Delhotal. The infant is 20-inches tall, and weighs around 15 pounds. He was described as a white male, with brown hair and brown eyes, and is wearing a gray-and-white-striped pajama shirt and bottoms.

His mother told police that he was taken by his non-custodial father, who drives a white 2001 Chevrolet Trailblazer with an Illinois license plate tag ‘Z529020.

The father is Kevin Delhotal, 32. He is described as a white male, with brown hair and blue eyes, 6-feet-4-inches tall, and weighing 275 pounds.

The man was last seen wearing a dark-colored ‘Illinois’ sweatshirt and dark blue jeans.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1.