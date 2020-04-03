COVID-19
Live Coronavirus Tracker

AMBER alert canceled, abducted infant found

News
Posted: / Updated:

GRANDVIEW, Ill. (WCIA) — Grandview Police and Illinois State Police have canceled an AMBER Alert for a one-year old who was abducted in a stolen vehicle Thursday.

Raevynn Thomas was found unharmed. The suspect, Curtis Gibbs is now in custody.

Thomas was in a a secured car seat when police said Gibbs, 40, was seen driving off in the vehicle, a silver, 2016 Nissan Pathfinder with Illinois license plate number BL56639 around 8:30 p.m. An employee at Grandview Grocery and Liquor on North Grand Ave. East said a woman stopped in to buy food and was inside the store when Gibbs got into her SUV, backed it up, hit another car, and drove off.

Raevynn Thomas

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

2020 Golf Extravaganza

Don't Miss

Fill out my online form.