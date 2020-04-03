AMBER alert canceled, abducted infant found

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) - Thanks to the Coronavirus, many of us have spent plenty of time cleaning and disinfecting our homes. For those who still have to report to work, you've probably bombed your desk, keyboard, and mouse with disinfectant sprays and wipes. You make a habit of wiping off your phone and we all have dry hands now because we wash our hands or use hand sanitizer so much. It may be a new way to go about our daily routine, but this combined with social distancing is the most effective way to slow the spread of Coronavirus. One place you may not have thought of, however, is your car.

When was the last time you cleaned your car, let alone sanitized and disinfected it? It probably has been a long time. You may clean your bathroom every week, but your car? It can wait, right? Think about all the things you touch only to then get in the car and touch your steering wheel, gear shift, and touchscreen. Actually, don't think about it, because your steering wheel likely has more germs on it than your toilet!