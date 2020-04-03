AMBER alert canceled, abducted infant found

GRANDVIEW, Ill. (WCIA) — Grandview Police and Illinois State Police have canceled an AMBER Alert for a one-year old who was abducted in a stolen vehicle Thursday.
Raevynn Thomas was found unharmed. The suspect, Curtis Gibbs is now in custody.
Thomas was in a a secured car seat when police said Gibbs, 40, was seen driving off in the vehicle, a silver, 2016 Nissan Pathfinder with Illinois license plate number BL56639 around 8:30 p.m. An employee at Grandview Grocery and Liquor on North Grand Ave. East said a woman stopped in to buy food and was inside the store when Gibbs got into her SUV, backed it up, hit another car, and drove off.