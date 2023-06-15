CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — An Amazon delivery driver is facing charges after University of Illinois Police officials said he tried to kick down his former roommates’ apartment door.

Zachariah Glass, 22, was arrested on Tuesday after officials said he was identified as the suspect. The attempted break-in happened earlier in the day at an apartment in the area of Second and Green Streets.

Officials said one of the tenants called 911 to report someone was actively trying to break the door of their apartment. The would-be intruder left before police could arrive, and the tenants said an Amazon driver was kicking at their door. They believed he was trying to get inside.

Officials said officers later identified Glass as the suspect and learned that he had once been roommates with the apartment tenants. They added that Glass has a history of trying to confront his former roommates about their previous arrangements and a debt that Glass believes they owe him.

During the attempted break-in on Tuesday, officials said Glass kicked the door several times, damaging it in the process, and called out to the tenants multiple times before leaving.

Officers later found the Amazon vehicle that Glass was driving, stopped him and questioned him about the attempted break-in. He was then arrested and booked into the Champaign County Jail on charges of home invasion, aggravated assault and criminal property damage.

Public jail records indicate that he was released on his own recognizance, but there are no records to indicate he has appeared in court yet.

No one was hurt during Tuesday’s attempted break-in.