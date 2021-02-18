Alumni gives large donation for building of baseball training facility

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A planned multi-million dollar sports facility at the University of Illinois recieved a large donation thanks to an alumni and his wife.

Philip and Heidi Sarnecki donated $350,000 to the Susand and Clint Atkins Baseball Training Center. Philip graduated from Gies College of Business and LAS. They’ve donated twice before to the University, once to name the men’s basketball room at State Farm Center and then a $500,000 endowment in their name.

“Heidi, myself and our family are excited to continue our contributions to the Univ of Illinois and the work Josh and his team are doing,” Philip Sarnekci said. “It’s always great when we can bless others with some of the blessings we’ve been given. We love the work Coach Hartleb and his staff are doing for Illini baseball and hope this gift helps Coach and the University accomplish their ultimate baseball goals. My 13-year old son Blake is particularly excited as he hopes to play for the Illini baseball team some day!”

The groundbreaking for the facility is planned for this spring, and has an expected completion date for spring 2020. It’ll be 26,000 square feet, and will include an entire baseball infield with ceiling-mounted nets for hitting and pitching practice. The total cost will be $8 million.