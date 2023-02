URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Altgeld Hall Chimes will be staying silent for a few years.

Chimesmaster Michael Broussard shared on social media that the chimes will temporarily close due to scheduled renovations of Altgeld Hall.

Sunday will be the last day anyone will hear bells ring for many years to come. Broussard said there will be a brief last-minute performance at 5 p.m.

He appreciates all of the community support of the Altgeld chimes this past century.