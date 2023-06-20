SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One of the few remaining copies of an important historical document is on display in Springfield.

The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum and Library will be displaying their copy of the Emancipation Proclamation until the end of the month.

The document is displayed in the library building until June 30. The library is free and open to the public Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Emancipation Proclamation, issued by President Lincoln on Jan. 1, 1863, freed anyone enslaved in the states that seceded from the Union. The proclamation could not be enforced in many areas until the federal troops captured Confederacy territory.

Federal troops freed the enslaved people of Galveston Texas on June 19th, 1865. The anniversary is commemorated to celebrate the end of slavery.

“Few documents in all of American history carry the weight of the Emancipation Proclamation,” Christina Shutt, the executive director of the ALPLM, said. “We are proud to share it with the public and celebrate its connection to such a joyous holiday.”

Officials estimate the museum’s copy of the Emancipation Proclamation is only one of about two dozen still in existence. It is signed by both Lincoln and then Secretary of State William Seward.

Museum officials also launched an online tool to help people explore the document and educate themselves about the proclamation’s impact on history.