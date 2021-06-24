Dozens of People Give the Gift of Life

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Almost 30 people gave the gift of life at the WCIA station Thursday.

Impact life was in our back parking lot and at Marketplace plaza taking blood.

This was an important blood drive because hospitals are in extreme need of donations.

Marsha Stringer was one of the many who donated blood. She works in the operating room at Carle Hospital.

She said she sees the blood shortage first hand.



“I see both sides and the need you know just a couple of weeks ago I did a mass transfusion protocol on a gun shot vicitm and I thought I could just come out and do my part,” she said.

The drive brought in 50 pints of blood that could help save up to 150 lives.

