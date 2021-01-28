The Big Game Countdown to kickoff
Alltown Bus Service surprised by Decatur Public Schools’ delay of in-person learning

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Public Schools District’s bus provider, Alltown, was surprised to hear in-person learning had been pushed back because of them.

It was reported earlier in January that Decatur delayed a return to the classroom. They blamed it on a limited number of bus drivers. Through records obtained by WCIA, Alltown officials said they had enough people to run routes. District officials said they were told otherwise.

Since all of this, the District has again pushed back in-person learning. Students will not come back until after spring break. Leaders said this is the safest option.

