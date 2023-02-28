MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — If you’ve ever put together a large jigsaw puzzle, there’s a chance you’ve gotten frustrated as colors and pieces start to blend. Some people put their skills to the test at Allerton Public Library’s first competition on Sunday.

There were teams of four who had to put together a 500-piece puzzle. The teams didn’t know what the puzzles looked like until the competition started.

“The strategy and watching people, so, that’s the nice thing about being the organizer is I get to walk around and observe the different strategies that people use when they’re putting their puzzle together,” Sherry Waldrep, Director of Allerton Public Library said.

Registration was required for the event. Organizers said they hope to continue the event in the future.