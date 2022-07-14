Photo courtesy of Steve Hoffman, Director of Marketing and Communication at Allerton

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — Allerton Park and Retreat Center didn’t just meet an $8 million fundraising goal; they have eclipsed it.

The park raised $8.8 million during the “ALL IN for Allerton campaign,” an effort that was launched in 2014 in conjunction with the University of Illinois’ With Illinois campaign.

Allerton was built as a private residence by Robert Allerton in 1900 and was donated to the University of Illinois in 1946. The park contains 1,500 acres of woodland, prairie areas, a giant mansion with reflecting pond, a 10-acre meadow, loads of formal sculpture gardens, hiking trails, lodging and a café.

The donations have provided garden renovations, mansion upgrades, natural areas of restoration work, various programs and set up endowments to ensure future needs are met.

Allerton Director Derek Peterson said every dollar – from coins dropped in donation boxes to gifts valued at more than $1 million – have made a difference.

“All donations matter because every dollar given is reinvested in Allerton,” Peterson said. “It’s very rare that you come across a place like Allerton that is free and isn’t part of a taxable base that is maintained to the quality that Allerton is.”

3,291 different donors contributed over 6,242 times during the eight-year-long fundraising campaign. The single largest gift was $1.14 million and the donors are all over the world, representing 41 States and five countries.

The goal was originally around $3 million.

“It was ambitious,” Peterson said. “We received a few bigger gifts to get us going, and then those gifts, along with ongoing annual support from the community, steadily increased over the eight years.”

Allerton Public Advisory Board President Joseph Vitosky likewise said it was an “aspirational goal to take on,” but he was not shocked once the goal was met.

“The Allerton staff and donors truly stepped up to the challenge,” Vitosky said.

Over the years, the campaign supplied various projects: recently formal garden upgrades, mansion improvements and installation of a grand entrance. New programs were also added.

“All of our larger projects have an endowment, so the space is not only renovated, but that endowment is there to forever maintain that space,” said Bridget Frerichs, Allerton’s Associate Director of Advancement.

The University of Illinois helped with major projects, as well as issuing loans like the $2.8 million one for the mansion’s roofs and chimney replacement.

“It’s great and we’re celebrating this, but we’re also kind of just getting started,” Frerichs said. “We have come a really long way, but there are still so many projects, so many ideas for programs. Some of them can happen outside of donations, but many will take a lot of public support.”

Future endeavors include:

Expansion of programming space in the Artisan Village

A Wandering Woods accessible path from main parking lot

Dedicated bicycle trail

Mansion updates

The $8.8 million will go toward: