MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — The Allerton Park and Retreat Center will host its Annual Plant Sale Fundraiser from April 29 to May 1.

The event will be held in the Main Parking Lot, 515 Old Timber Road.

Officials said all profits will go directly toward maintaining the park and its public programs. Annuals, herbs, vegetables, perennials, natives, arranged hanging baskets and a limited number of Allerton Bluebells will be for sale.

Sale hours will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Questions on plant selection and care will also be fielded by Piatt County Master Gardeners at the sale, as well as by Allerton staff and volunteers who will be on hand throughout the weekend. Those wishing to have questions answered before the Plant Sale weekend can fill out a form HERE and a Master Gardener will do the research and send back a reply.

The Mama D’s Smokehouse and BBQ food truck will be at the event on Friday night to provide food. Music by the Hood Family Band will also be provided that evening. A cash bar will also be available that night.