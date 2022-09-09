Photo courtesy: Facebook page of Allerton Park and Retreat Center.

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — All summer, musicians and artists displayed their talents at Allerton Park.

Friday night promises to deliver jazz and folk from local area bands. Performing Friday night are Stone & Snow and Chicago Farmer & The Fieldnotes.

Organizers said to bring a lawn chair and blankets. Food will be available from various food trucks, and the Allerton Greenhouse Café will remain open until 6 p.m.

At the gate, organizers ask for a $5-10 donation per family.

The Summer’s End Concert is a last concert of the Allerton Concert Series this summer.