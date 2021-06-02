Allerton Park scheduling summer concerts series

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — Allerton Park and Retreat Center is putting on its ninth annual Concert Series this summer.

Performances will be scheduled on select Thursdays and Sundays on the Gatehouse Lawn in the park, located at 515 Old Timber Road, Monticello.

Music fans can expect to hear a variety of music styles. Billy Galt and the Blues Deacons are kicking things off on July 1. Then on August 15, Dennis Stroughmatt’s Cajun/creole sounds will sound oof.

Fans of traditional and Irish folk music can enjoy tunes by the Broken Brogue’s on August 15th.

A press release says more concerts are in the works. Additionally, all shows will require online pre-registration, which opens on Thursday, June 3.

“When we started planning the Series a few months ago, we weren’t sure what the season would look like,” says Allerton Event Coordinator Ashley Sims. “We’re so thankful to be able to offer this outdoor activity for the community, and really appreciate the patience and support we’ve received as we work through the details.”

“We wouldn’t be where we are today without the support of this community, and we’re so grateful for that,” added Allerton Director Derek Peterson. “This year will be another celebration of that community, and celebrating being able to come together to enjoy music and nature together at the Park.”