MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — Allerton Park and Retreat Center in Monticello announced that they will be inducted into the Old-Growth Forest Network (OGFN) on Earth Day, April 22.

Old-Growth Forest Network will present a plaque to Allerton Park officials. The park said that anyone is invited to attend the short recognition ceremony at 10 a.m. followed by a hike to showcase the spectacular natural features of the park.

Officials said attendees will gather at the Lost Garden / McDonald Family Trails Parking Lot on the south side of the park.

Owned by the University of Illinois, officials said the park includes around 1,500 acres of natural areas. They said the Illinois Natural Areas Inventory (INAI) surveyed Allerton Park in 1976 and 2008 documenting 470 acres of very high (old growth and second old growth) and high (old growth and old second growth; grazed) quality forest on the site.

Officials said it is the largest area of high-quality forest in the Grand Prairie Natural Division. Allerton Park holds INAI category designations of high-quality natural communities and specific suitable habitats for endangered or threatened species.

Additionally, officials said dominant tree species at Allerton Park include White, Black, Northern Red, and Bur Oak, Shagbark, Shellbark, Mockernut and Bitternut Hickory Hackberry, Silver Maple, and American Sycamore.

“Allerton Park is one of the most beautiful forests in Central Illinois and also one of the largest areas of contiguous forests,” said Nate Beccue, Natural Areas Manager at Allerton Park. “Large, forested tracts like Allerton are important breeding areas for many neotropical birds whose populations have declined dramatically as forest fragmentation has created smaller isolated woodlots throughout the region.”

OGFN’s mission is to connect people with nature by creating a national network of protected, publicly accessible forests. Officials said the organization’s goal is to ensure the preservation of at least one forest in every county in the United States that can sustain a forest, estimated to be 2,370 out of a total of 3,140 counties.

The program works to identify forests for the Network, ensure their protection from logging, and connect people to these forests to experience mature and old-growth forests. Officials said OGFN also educates about the extraordinary ecological and human wellness benefits of old-growth forests and speaks out regarding immediate threats to specific ancient forests.

Founded in 2012 by Dr. Joan Maloof, OGFN has recognized over 190 forests in 33 states. Officials said Allerton Park will be the second Illinois forest to join the OGFN, following Beall Woods State Park in Wabash County on April 15.

“Earth Day is the perfect day to celebrate and recognize Allerton Park,” said Nick Sanchez, Network Manager for OGFN. “Whether you’re seeking an immersive time in nature for spiritual renewal, or seeking answers to questions that have informed more than 300 research papers, this forest provides outsized benefits that extend far beyond its boundaries and we are proud to welcome it into the Network.”

OGFN depends on volunteers in each U.S. county to help identify and induct forests into the Network. Interested volunteers and a full list of forests in the Network can be found here.