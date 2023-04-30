MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — The Allerton Park & Retreat Center Concert Series Presented by the Ayers Family is back for a tenth year entertaining everyone in Central Illinois, but this year, the park announced new genres will be joining the lineup along with some favorite groups.

Officials said the concert series on the Gatehouse Lawn kicks off on June 3 with “LOVE FOR ALLerton” celebrating Pride Month and featuring classic rock bands Bad Medicine and Lipstick Jodi.

The “Reds, Whites & the Blues” returns to the park on July 7 featuring Billy Galt & The Blues Deacons and Laurie Morvan. Reggae band Gizzae will perform on Aug. 5. The always-popular Irish Fest returns to the park on Sept. 8, and the jazz and funk artists The North 41 will perform for the “Summer’s End” event.

Allerton Senior Program Coordinator Olivia Bunting said the concert lineup is expanding this year.

“We have alternative rock, reggae, and funk and soul,” Bunting said. “I’m excited for all of these concerts this year because of the new genres and our efforts to make everyone feel welcome and accepted. Everyone deserves a place at Allerton.”

Park officials said there is a suggested donation of $5 per person, and $10 per family for the first four concerts. The fifth concert is the only ticketed event at $35 per carload.

Although the last event of the concert season is ticketed, park officials said only one ticket per vehicle is needed as Allerton encourages everyone to help in their sustainability efforts by carpooling and using less gasoline. They said tickets will be checked at the three-way stop as vehicles arrive.

The park said each concert will feature food vendors and a cash bar, but concertgoers are welcome to bring their own food. Lodging is also available for most of the dates for those wishing to extend their stay.

In past years, the concert series has been held on Friday nights, but park officials said some of them this year will be on Saturday evenings, a conscious decision to make concerts available to more music lovers.

“Getting out to the park by 6 p.m. on a Friday may not be feasible for some working folks, so we thought: ‘Why not make it a whole day at Allerton on Saturday?’” Bunting said. “Come out for some hiking, lunch at the Greenhouse Café, and stick around for the concert with dinner options available from local food trucks.”

The concert series began in 2013. More information about the concert series and the park can be found online.