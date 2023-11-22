MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — Allerton Park and Retreat Center will be adding a new, more inclusive trail to their land.

This will be the park’s first ever fully accessible path at the woodland trail. Contractors have begun phase one of the project.

One their concerns was making sure they left the trees undamaged.

“You don’t want to hurt anything. You don’t have to,” Park Supervisor Lucas Rund said. “So you have to take a little more extra care, especially when you’re dealing with roots of older trees. This is an upland oak forest, which is kind of a historic forest at the park. A lot of really nice old oak trees in there that we don’t want to damage or shorten the lifespan of. So that kind of thing you have to really be careful about for sure.”

Rund said the end goal is to have a children’s garden. She said the construction on the new woodland trail will take a few years.