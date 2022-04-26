MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — Artists will have a chance to live and create art at the Allerton Park and Retreat Center.

Officials stated, “Residencies of two to six weeks will allow uninterrupted time for artists to explore their ideas, immerse themselves in the serene surroundings of the park and engage with our central Illinois communities.”

Officials said sculptors, photographers, painters, printmakers, installation artists, videographers, sound artists, writers, poets and performing artists are all invited to apply, live onsite and create site-inspired artwork, installations or performance projects.

Allerton will provide:

Living accommodations for a 2-6 week residency

$1,200 stipend

Private lodging, access to laundry facilities, small indoor studio space and full access to outdoor space at Allerton (click HERE for details about available space)

Assistance from staff

Artist will be responsible for:

All needed materials, tools, equipment, etc.

All food and drink

Transportation to/from/around Allerton

Donating a mutually agreed upon work of art intended to further engage visitors once the residency is done

Participation in a minimum of one mutually agreed upon public engagement program that involves the public in their work and process (i.e., community projects, lectures, demonstrations, learning experiences, workshops, etc.)

According to officials, a committee of Allerton leadership, community members and University of Illinois staff will evaluate (1) artistic excellence, innovation and originality in work and project proposal, (2) how strongly the artist and their work is related to Allerton’s mission and vision and (3) evidence of a current and ongoing professional practice.

To be considered for the Artist-in-Residence Program, applicants must include the following information:

Artist statement and list of exhibitions, awards, etc.

Detailed description of project proposal

Public engagements and community involvement

At least three professional references

Portfolio of artwork

Applications for the Fall 2022 Artist-in-Residence are now open. The deadline is April 30. To apply, click HERE. For more details about the program, click HERE.