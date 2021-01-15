Allerton Mansion gets updates through donations

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — Thanks to donor support, Allerton Park and Retreat Center will be able to make some updates to the 120-year-old Allerton Mansion.

“Staff are focusing on improving the guest experience by including more pieces and design choices inspired by Robert Allerton, as well as providing long-term funding for the estate,” said Allerton Park officials.

The additions were made possible by donations from various donors. “Gifts from Deborah and Michael Westjohn (Monticello), Debra and David Rathje (Decatur), and Susan and Steven Zumdahl (Seymour) have funded updates to, respectively, the Butternut Room, Robert Allerton’s room, and the Library. In addition, donations made in memory of Jane Gregg Schowalter have begun initial improvements to her uncle John Gregg’s room, while Friends of Allerton have helped fund third floor guest rooms and the Marble Hallway.”

“We have been planning and fundraising for these updates for a couple years, but the lack of Mansion guests during the pandemic really created a great opportunity to get started,” said Retreat Center Manager Jordan Zech. “As we work to become financially self-sufficient, it is critical that we are the best destination we can be. More comfortable and consistent amenities, along with tasteful and thoughtful décor, will hopefully encourage guests to come back for future visits.”

Zech said when Allerton donated his estate to the University of Illinois in 1946, he got rid of most of his furnishings before moving to the Hawaiian island of Kauai. There are still a few original pieces that remained, but the mansion has mainly an assortment of furnishings that were “pieced together through to years to create a ‘unique, but modest’ experience.”

“The Butternut Room has always been my favorite,” said Deborah Westjohn. Officials said she grew up visiting Allerton. “But these additions really brought the room to life, and back to the spirit of how it was when Robert lived there. It’s such a welcoming, inviting space.”

Staff members credited Champaign resident Anne Carlson, a volunteer designer, with creating the vision for the mansion’s revival. Officials said she used historic pictures, information about Allerton’s travels and what original pieces they had to create plans. “Once that vision was in place, individuals stepped up to donate not only for the improvements, but endowment funds for the long-term care and maintenance of each room,” said officials.