Alleged robber greeted by police on way out

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Police arrested a man for armed robbery during the act. Authorities say it happened at Jiffi Stop, in the 2700-block of West Washington, about 1:20 am, Wednesday. Officers had been watching the business after two previous robberies in recent days.

Officials say a man, later identified as 23-year old Manasse Rimtobaye, walked behind the counter with a large knife and demanded money from the employees. While leaving the store, Rimtobaye was met by two officers who took him into custody after he dropped the knife and bag of money. Rimtobaye is being charged with all three robberies of the business including those on September 25 and October 1.

Anyone with additional information in this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward.

Crime Stoppers of Sangamon & Menard Counties

(217) 788 – 8427

Text: Tip672 + info to CRIMES (274637)