CHICAGO (WGN) — The alleged “ringleader” of at least two high-end smash-and-grabs and several retail thefts in Chicago was arrested Monday evening.

Tacarre Harper, 27, of Maywood, is facing charges related to smash-and-grabs from November through January.

Police believe Harper organized two heists at a Burberry store on North Michigan Avenue. In those heists, Harper and his crew are suspected of stealing an estimated $150,000 worth of merchandise. In total, police believe Harper and his crew stole an additional $25,000 in robberies at convenience stores and retail locations on the North and Northwest sides of Chicago.

Harper was arrested Monday by US Marshals and Chicago Police.

“We are not going to let these people get away with these crimes,” Supt. David Brown said. “Chicago is not a lawless city.”

In a press conference with Cook County State’s Attorney, Supt. Brown said he expects more charges in the case and that authorities are targeting the rest of Harper’s alleged crew.

Police believe Harper and his crews organized the following retail thefts, in addition to the Burberry heists.

6100 block of W. Diversey — Nov. 26

1500 block of N. Cicero — Nov. 26

2000 block of W. Division — Nov. 26

3900 block of W. Diversey — Dec. 8

4900 block of W. Fullerton — Dec. 28

2900 block of N. Broadway — Jan. 6

400 block of W. Belmont — Jan. 6

A wave of retail thefts and smash-and-grab robberies were reported during the holidays.