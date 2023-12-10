CHAMPAIGN, Il. (WCIA) — Champaign is making sure its holiday displays are as diverse as its community. That starts with lighting a menorah right in the heart of town. You’ve probably seen this menorah downtown Champaign in the past three years, but tonight was the first time it was ever lit up. People gathered in celebration to light up the night.

“This is the first of, God willing, many years of a downtown Chanukah menorah lighting as we mark a 21st year here in Champaign,” said Rabbi Dovid Teichtel as he addressed the crowd near the corner of Neil and E Main Streets in Champaign.

Champaign Mayor Deborah Feinen, leaders of the Champaign-Urbana Jewish Federation, and Goldie Teichtel shared how meaningful the inaugural ceremony is to the city’s diverse community.

“Hanukkah was very much something we did in our homes or in our temples,” said Ma’ayan Weinberg of the Champaign-Urbana Jewish Federation, “And so to see a community as diverse as Champaign-Urbana embrace this tradition and put it front and center in the downtown of their community is truly what the Champaign-Urbana Jewish Federation, Illini Chabad, and our entire Jewish community is about.”

Each speaker lit a single candle on the menorah.

“It’s a great opportunity to showcase the diversity of our community, and to have, you know, the Christmas tree right next to the menorah is fantastic,” said Mayor Feinen, “Because the giving never diminishes from our own capabilities. On the contrary, it only strengthens the goodness in this world. And all around us. And everybody with all their traditions is part of what makes this community so special.”

Community members of all ages and backgrounds joined in as the Chanukah Blessings and Dreidel Song were sung.

“I do want to give a special shout out to our friends not of Jewish faith that came out tonight to tell the Jewish community you are welcome, you are embraced, and you belong,” said Teichtel, “I want to see them continue to grow. I want to see more menorahs, more light, more pride as good as it is today. Just like with the menorah, we had a candle every night. We should continue growing together.”

The rabbi is encouraging people to take selfies in front of the menorahs around town and send them to his email, rabbi@illinois.edu. Those who participate will be entered into a raffle.