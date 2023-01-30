URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – When the snow started falling across Central Illinois Wednesday people began to prepare. They were clearing off sidewalks and driveways, snowproofing their homes, or going out to play.

At ClarkLindsey Senior Living facility they were getting ready in a different way.

Every year during the winter they host an indoor snowball fight for their residents; you can feel the fun and joy in the air.

It’s not real snowballs, of course. The snowballs are made of cloth and stuffing, like a pillow.

Organizers said not only is it a blast but it’s a way to exercise and for residents to meet one another.

They said they try and do this every year. When the first snow falls the people living there start asking about the snowball fight.