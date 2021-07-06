All star little leaguer honored by city

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One little girl was honored today at Champaign City Council. July 6th is now “Tailynn Sutton Day.”

Champaign Mayor Deb Feinen proclaimed this before tonight’s council meeting. Sutton is the first girl to hit a homerun in her baseball little league. She was surrounded by family and loved ones during tonight’s announcement.

“As a community we are proud of her tenacity and her strong effort and wish her the best in all her future endeavors on and off the field,” Mayor Deb Feinen said.

A standing ovation and round of applause followed the proclamation.