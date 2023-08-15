PARIS, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — An incident outside of Carolyn Wenz Elementary School reportedly caused a lockdown Tuesday and delayed a planned early dismissal as police investigated.

That’s according to a release from Paris-Union School District 95, which said all elementary schools were placed on lockdown due to an incident.

“We took this action out of an abundance of caution based on guidance from local law enforcement,” the release read. “We do not believe that the safety or wellbeing of our students was threatened at any time today.”

An alert sent to parents through the Remind App initially had just said dismissal had been delayed until police gave the all-clear. The later release from the district explained police were sent to each school to oversee dismissal of students for the day.

“We appreciate the assistance of our local law enforcement partners and are grateful for the patience and understanding of our families. As always, the safety and security of our schools is our number one priority,” the release ends.

No details on the incident have been released at this time.

Read the full district statement below;