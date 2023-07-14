CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A shooting in Champaign left one person dead and another hurt Thursday night. Now, neighbors and witnesses are reacting after another act of violence in the community.

The shooting happened near Fox Drive and State Street around 7:30 p.m. Police said two groups of people got into a fight before somebody pulled out a gun and started firing.

One of the victims, 20-year old Jahiem Law, was shot in the head and died at the hospital. A 21-year-old woman was also shot in the leg but is expected to be okay.

Police questioned a few people, but no arrests have been made yet.

Some people in the neighborhood said they were surprised when they heard gunshots. A few thought the noise was fireworks or a car backfiring. They didn’t expect a deadly shooting would happen so close to home.

Especially for Amy Crockett, who works at a restaurant next to the parking lot where the shooting unfolded. She said she isn’t surprised by the shooting, but the fact that it happened in broad daylight is a major concern for her and her customers.

“I had just left work,” Crockett said. “The boss came in right after me, and she told me we had to shut everything down because there was a shooting, kids fighting. She’s like ‘All I heard was screaming and crying.'”

Donna McClure frequently walks down the same street where police found several shell casings. She said after this brazen shooting, she is considering taking a different route to her local café.

“I walk by here three times a week, at least, on my way to lunch,” McClure said, “And it’s always a peaceful neighborhood. You’ve got the engineering firm up the street, hotel here.”

McClure said she would never suspect something like this would happen where it did.

“Probably wouldn’t even assume that it was shots at first,” she said. “I’d probably think that somebody had an issue with their car. That’s not even where my mind would go at first. It’s really surprising.”

For Crocket, violence like what happened Tuesday has happened too much in Champaign. She is thankful her children don’t live here anymore and said a lot has changed since they were young.

She suspected those responsible for the shooting must have operated without a conscience.

“They don’t have anything to fear,” Crockett said. “So, there’s no repercussions, there’s no nothing. So it’s like, they’re going to do what they do. I mean there’s cameras everywhere. They just don’t care.”

Police are looking through video camera footage to find a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the Champaign Police Department at 217-351-4545 or Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 to remain anonymous.