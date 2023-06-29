SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — All commercial flights out of Willard Airport in Savoy have been canceled due to storm damage at the airport.

Part of the terminal’s roof was ripped off the building by strong winds and landed near the base of the terminal. Reporters also saw a picnic table blown into in the parking lot and pieces of roof shingles spread about.

Airport officials announced to passengers in the terminal that, due to the damage, all departing flights have been canceled for the remainder of Thursday. Flights may also be canceled for Friday if planes cannot stay overnight.

This is a developing story.