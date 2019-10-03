All Elite Wrestling meet and greet

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — All Elite Wrestling (AEW) announced that the State Farm Center at the University of Illinois will host its nationally broadcast, live “DYNAMITE” show on Wednesday, Dec. 4. 

Tickets go on sale this Friday, Oct. 4, at 11 a.m. CT at StateFarmCenter.com/AEW or 866-ILLINI-1.

President and CEO of AEW Tony Khan is a U of I graduate and is from Champaign. He returned today for a meet and greet along with superstars Cody Rhodes, Brandi Rhodes, and MJF.

AEW Dynamite airs each Wednesday night at 7pm C.S.T on TNT.

