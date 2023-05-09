CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Seeing one of your favorite musicians perform in concert is special, but it’s not every day to see them shopping at a local retail store. This happened to one Paxton woman Tuesday when she spotted Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Alice Cooper ahead of his concert at the State Farm Center.

Ali Langley is an occupational therapist, and while killing time at TJ Maxx in Champaign before an appointment, she happened to see the 75-year-old Cooper (born Vincent Furnier) standing a few feet ahead of her in the checkout line.

“Funny thing is that I initially didn’t realize it was him,” said Langley. “I just thought he looked familiar. I then realized and googled a picture of him and his wife to confirm it was definitely them.”

Cooper was spotted wearing dark pants, a white shirt, and a white hat. Langley said Cooper and his wife Sheryl were both buying some items at the store, even using an “Alice Cooper” reusable bag to bag their items instead of using plastic bags.

Langley said Cooper and his wife bought some random items because she overheard his wife ask him what he put in their cart while they were standing in the checkout line.

“He must have succumbed to one of the impulse buy items,” Langley joked. “TJ Maxx is definitely the last place I would have expected to see him which is probably why they were there.”

Langley didn’t talk to Cooper because no one recognized him, but she didn’t want to put him on the spot in the middle of the store. She said she was going to try and catch him outside the store but wasn’t quick enough to check out.

Known as the “Godfather of Shock Rock,” Cooper has been spending decades transforming his live performances into theatrical productions, using many disturbing props like electric chairs, fake blood, reptiles, baby dolls, and dueling swords. Langley said she isn’t quite a huge fan of Cooper’s music, which includes rock anthems like “School’s Out” and “No More Mr. Nice Guy,” but said she grew up listening to his music.

“I was shocked that no one else recognized him because it almost looked like he didn’t get the black makeup off entirely or it was stained around his eyes,” Langley said. “I was just in the right place at the right time.”