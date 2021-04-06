Aleyah Lewis pleads guilty to resisting police officer; given 18 months probation

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County state’s attorney said 22-year-old Aleyah Lewis pleaded guilty Tuesday to resisting a peace officer. She is expected to serve 18 months of probation.

In a news release, State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said Lewis admitted that on April 10, 2020, she “kicked and swung at Sergeant [Michael] Cervantes, causing him to suffer a broken thumb.”

This stems from an incident that happened that day in the 1100 block of East Colorado Street in Urbana. Officers were called to the area for a report of shots fired. When they got there, they found Lewis and Kamarion Busby in the area. Officers said the two matched the description of those involved in the incident.

“Officers ordered Busby and Lewis to get on the ground,” said Rietz. “Busby was compliant but Lewis was argumentative and attempted to leave in defiance of the officers’ commands. When Sgt. Cervantes attempted to stop her she responded physically, resulting in Sgt. Cervantes suffering a broken thumb.” Rietz continued to say Lewis was interviewed the next day at the jail and apologized to the police. She said Lewis told them that she “used intoxicating substances and did not remember her actions.”

Lewis will serve 18 months of probation and complete 100 hours of public service. She is also supposed to follow a substance abuse and mental health treatment plan.

Rietz said that three other charges regarding that incident and another case were dismissed. Those charges were criminal trespass, criminal damage and false reporting to DCFS.

Lewis told officials she is pregnant and looking forward to moving along from this incident.

‘All along our goal has been for Ms. Lewis to take responsibility for her actions and to get community support and help for the issues she presents,” said Rietz. “We are pleased with the result in this case; it is an appropriate resolution and we hope that Ms. Lewis can move forward in a positive direction.”