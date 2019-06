CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police responded to a stabbing in campustown. It happened around 3:45 pm Friday outside McDonald’s on Green Street.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be ok. Soon after, police arrested 66-year-old Jerry Webb on charges of aggravated battery.

Officials on scene think the stabbing was preceded by a fight caused by people who may have been drunk.