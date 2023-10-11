ARCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — Every week, WCIA partners with Eastern Illinois Foodbank to Tackle Hunger during the high school football season. This week, the featured game is Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at Arcola.

At the game, a donation booth will be available for all fans to donate and help alleviate hunger throughout Central Illinois. Arcola Principal Nick Lindsey said it’s a great opportunity for the high school to give back to the community.

“Anything we can do to help support the community and people in need, our community itself and our school have always been very willing to help out,” Lindsey said. “Anytime we can benefit somebody that needs it, we’re all on board.”

Lindsey expects a good crowd, even with some questionable weather. The game is this Friday at 7:00 p.m.