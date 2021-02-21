Airport receives relief grant

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — Willard Airport is getting a $1.3 million dollar grant from the Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration.

The Airport Coronavirus Response Grant Program has given out around $2 billion in funding to airports across the nation – all impacted by the pandemic.

The grant will be used for operational expenses, debt services, and other costs related to fighting the spread of COVID-19.

Officials with Willard says the money is needed.

“It’s just going to help bridge the gap between now and when travel recovers,” says Assistant Director of Marketing and Communications Ashley Hipsher. “We lost about a billion dollars in revenue because of the pandemic. So, this money is going to buy us some time until we can see an increase in travel.”

A portion of the grant will also go towards concession relief. Willard also got funding from the Cares Act back in April.

The airport could get more flights coming in and out within the upcoming months.