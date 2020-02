CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Willard Airport honored Urbana’s Sister Cities Program.

A ribbon cutting ceremony at the airport revealed a new banner to commemorate the work this organization does. Their mission is to form meaningful partnerships with cities all over the world.

Sister Cities officials said Willard was the perfect home for this banner because it is a “global port” where many international students and travelers enter Champaign County.